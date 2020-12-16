Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 9-16

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Jesus Epifanio Velasquez Tipaz of Riverhead was driving on North Ferry Road on Dec. 9 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for having non-transparent side windows. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

On Dec. 12, Amos Goodman of East Hampton was ticketed for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent on South Ferry Road.

Mathew Mortillo of Greenport was stopped by police on Dec. 14 on Ram Island Road and given a summons for making an insufficient turn signal. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree.

Police conducted traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and Menantic from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14, resulting in six warnings and three tickets.

Accidents

Louis F. Glaser told police that while he was in the North Ferry Line on Dec. 8, a vehicle driven by Yunior A. Lugo of Jersey City, N.J., was traveling northbound when he sideswiped Mr. Glaser’s vehicle, causing minor damage (under $1,000) to the left side mirror. The driver could not be interviewed since he had left on the ferry before the accident was reported. Later in the day, Sean Clark told police that he was not driving the vehicle but had opened his passenger door, while stopped, which hit the mirror of Mr. Glaser’s vehicle, causing the damage.

On Dec. 12, Patricia Helen Olstad of Southold was driving north on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into her vehicle, causing damage to the front in excess of $1,000. The deer was put down by police.

Other reports

A caller reported on Dec. 8 that a person had obtained his new phone number and had messaged him about a recent incident, which the caller wanted police to document. An officer advised him that no offenses had been committed and no orders of protection had been in place.

On Dec. 9, police impounded three dinghys, a kayak and an inflatable on Ram Island, Cartwright and Silver Beach that were in violation of the town code regarding boat storage.

A caller told police on Dec. 9 that there might be a broken water pipe at her neighbor’s unoccupied house in the Center. An officer contacted the owner who said the outside hose had been left on.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Hay Beach on Dec. 9.

On the 10th, a caller was concerned that a person in Hay Beach was illegally hunting. Officers responded, interviewed the hunter and found no illegal activity.

An office on patrol on that day noticed a vehicle parked in the driveway of an abandoned residence on Ram Island. On investigation, it turned out that the owner was inspecting a bulkhead at that location.

A group of young people were reported skateboarding in a Center parking lot on Dec. 10. They were told that was not allowed and agreed to leave without incident. Following a second complaint, an officer returned again and found the youths sitting on a bench waiting for their parents to pick them up.

Also on the 10th, a box truck driver reported his vehicle was disabled on a Center roadway. An officer assisted with traffic control; the towing company was notified and towed the delivery truck to Greenport.

The next day, a caller documented a civil dispute with a Silver Beach neighbor. An officer on patrol that day saw an open garage door with the lights on in Hay Beach. A construction employee was on the site and said there were no problems.

On Dec. 12, police received a phone call about a suspicious incident in the Center. (No further information was given in the police blotter.) Also on the 12th, a caller reported hearing gunshots every 15 minutes for two hours in Silver Beach. An officer canvassed the area, heard no gunshots and didn’t see any suspicious vehicles.

Gunshots were also heard in Westmoreland, coming from the area of West Neck Bay on Dec. 13. There were negative results of a police search of the area.

A caller told police that loud leaf blowers were being operated for over an hour in Hay Beach on the 13th. The responding officer did not find the noise unreasonable, given the time and location and said there was no violation of the town code.

Police were asked for information about the eviction process and advised the caller to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. There is no requirement that the Police Department would receive notification of an eviction, an officer explained.

In other incidents during the week, police checked on the well-being of three people, unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside, responded to two lost and found reports, released an impounded vehicle, attended Webinar training and assisted a resident in the home.

Alarms

A residential alarm was set off on Dec. 12 on Ram Island; the alarm company informed police that it was a false alarm due to technical issues.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on Dec. 13 and 14 at a home in the Center and the Chequit Inn respectively. The first was declared a false alarm; the second was caused by a steak cooking in the employees’ lounge.

On the 14th, an alarm was activated at the front door of a Dering Harbor residence. Police found no sign of a forced entry. The door may have been blown open.

Animal reports

A beached seal was reported at Reel Point. An animal control officer (ACO) found the seal was a healthy adult, just sunning himself.

A caller noticed a dead dog on the beach in West Neck. An ACO searched the area unsuccessfully.

An injured rabbit was brought into Police Headquarters. An ACO arranged to transport the rabbit to a vet.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 8, 10 and 13.