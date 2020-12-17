Just a few more shopping days … Last minute gift ideas

(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Sometimes the best inspiration comes from desperation.

If you haven’t yet found something for every someone on your list, here are a few novel items you might consider.

There aren’t too many of us who have kept up a fitness regimen while obeying the rules of sheltering at home. Shelter Island Pilates has gift certificates available for pickup at their studio on Grand Avenue — perfect for gifting Suzette’s signature Pilates sessions.

Gifts that do good while bringing a smile to the recipient’s face are especially appropriate at this time of year — even if those smiles are hidden behind East End Taste’s line of handmade masks for adults and children.

These make great stocking stuffers, and 20% of all sales go to Long Island children’s charity KiDS NEED MoRE. For the month of December an additional 20% of proceeds are benefiting Southampton Hospital Foundation. Go to https://kidsneedmore.org/

To shop, visit: eastendtastelifestyle.com

For the art lover — What to get the person who has it all? Visit VSOP Projects in Greenport for their 4th Annual Winter Salon holiday-time showcase of works by important local artists including Bill Albertini, Louise Crandell, Garance, Rainer Gross, Ro Lohin, Lesley Obrock, Arden Scott, Wendy Small, Peter Trieber Jr., Kevin Wixted, Andre Worrell, Amy Worth, and Dena Zemsky. (vsopprojects.com)

Visit their Open House Dec. 19 & 20 or email [email protected] or call the gallery at 631.603.7736 if you would prefer to schedule a private viewing.

Since the weather and the need for social distancing will conspire to keep us indoors for the next few months, why not offer a chance for changing scenery with a gift certificate to Shelter Island Florist?

Choosing a new arrangement of flowers from time to time will brighten the interior landscape. Or for more immediate gratification, choose one of the stunning orchids Becky Smith has at the shop.

And remember our favorite local dining establishments who’ve overcome so many challenges to stay open — a gift certificate for a rare night out will be an especially welcome treat this year.