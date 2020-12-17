Update: Friday classes delayed until 10 a.m.

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Anticipating icy roads on Friday morning, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., has delayed school opening until 10 a.m.

And all pre-K classes have been cancelled for Friday.

The school was closed today because of snow and windy conditions, making it the first snow day of the 2020-21 school year.

The Board of Education built two snow days into the schedule. Should more than one more snow day be necessary in what has been predicted to be a tough winter, other days when students are unable to attend in person classes will result in classes being held virtually under a provision implemented by the State Education Department for this school year only.