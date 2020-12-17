Shelter Island weathers storm, officials preparing for a big freeze

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman was relieved that the forecast for heavy snow was less than expected, but still it was a long night for him and his crews.

And now it could be a long day, with the anticipation of roads freezing to ice skating rink status in the daylight hours.

Preparing for the storm yesterday, the crews put down beet juice on the roads — an alternative to salt since it lowers the freezing point of water to as low as 20 degrees and is safer for the environment —and when snow began to fall, were out all night clearing roads.

At one point there was 4 inches of snow on the ground. “Really wet snow,” Mr. Sherman said. “And there were a lot of really big tree limbs down. It was a mess.”

Fortunately, the big limbs mostly missed power lines, he added, and were cleared.

PSEG was reporting at 6 a.m. that 30 customers were without power on the Island, but not long after reported no Island residence or business without power.

Police Chief Jim Read said his department didn’t receive any calls on power outages.

In addition, the chief said, there were no emergencies last night. “Looking good,” he added. “So far.”

The highway trucks were rolling most of the night, and each route they took was cleared “two or three times,” Mr. Sherman said.

He strongly recommended not driving today, but it would be O.K. in emergency situations.

The highway crews will be putting down sand and salt today against the expected freezing of roadways.

Mark Kanarvogel of the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services said there were no calls last night.

It’s always difficult in a storm to respond to a call for help, he said, but all ambulances are now four-wheel drive, and the staff checked all vehicles and equipment yesterday and are ready to respond no matter the weather conditions.

Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas announced that the library will be closed today.