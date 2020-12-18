Shelter Island calendar of events: Dec. 18-21.

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, 631-749-1059.

Out of school fun zone: For grades pre-K to 4 at Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, 631-749-1059.

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 on Zoom, Call Senior Center 631-749-1059 for details.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom:; Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Perlman Music Program Virtual Works in Progress Concert, 5 p.m.. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for link.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Shakespeare in Community, Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy for Christmas. 12:30, Library Zoom.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

Mystery Book Club: The Coroner’s Lunch, 5 p.m. Library Zoom.

TOWN MEETINGS — Zoom Only

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invite.

Water Quality Improvement Advisory Committee, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Water Quality Committee, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.