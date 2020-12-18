Weather Service: Bundle up for Friday

A seagull battling high winds Wednesday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

After the storm Wednesday night and yesterday, Shelter Island can look forward to a calm but cold Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), today will start under mostly cloudy skies, but it will become gradually sunny.

High temperatures will reach the mid-30s, but winds from the north at 10 to 14 mph will bring wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and cold, according to the NWS, with the wind staying out of the north at 9 to 11 mph. The wind chill values will be between 15 and 20 degrees.