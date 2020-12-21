Task force focused on shoreline access

The town landing at the end of South Menantic Road. (Credit:Martin Burke )

A first step at a recent Town Hall meeting, held via Zoom, was to rename the former town landings task force the Shoreline Access Task Force to include more than just official town landings.

Bay Constable Peter Vielbig led a group of members to organize the work ahead and solve problems, some of which have emerged at town landings, while others on how to address water access needs throughout the Island.

All public sites eventually have to be identified and an inventory compiled that lists work either completed, in need of some minor maintenance, or in need of major work. But not everything has to be done at once, Mr. Vielbig said.

The group agreed to try to identify six to 10 areas where critical attention is merited. They will scour the Island in their efforts and seek help from other Islanders interested in helping the effort.

Town Engineer Joe Finora has agreed to compile information in a format that can be used by the committee to identify needs. He pointed out that, eventually, each site should reflect a description of its current status and what work might be needed to upgrade it.

In addition to obvious needs, Mr. Finora said environmental risk factors must be part of each listing. In that process, recommendations will have to fit within the existing town code and represent changes the committee eventually will recommend to the Town Board.

A high priority concern is to ensure there is access for emergency vehicles.

Other considerations include:

• Ways various sites can be used for fishing, swimming, shell fishing or boat launch ramps

• Provisions for boat storage in season at some sites

• Whether to allow some sites to accommodate business operations

• Whether to allow fires, driving or even horseback riding on beaches

• Banning of sleeping on beaches or littering

• Access for handicapped individuals

• Parking

• Docks and beach access structures

What led to the decision to change the committee name was Police Chief Jim Read telling the others he is aware of sites such as Section 9 near Hay Beach, property that’s not a town landing, but needs attention with respect to parking, accumulating garbage and other problems.

But he rejected a suggestion that private properties with beach access had to be included, pointing out he didn’t know how the town could control what happens at such sites.

Mr. Vielbig identified the task force efforts as “a work in progress” that certainly will need to be ongoing. The group that gathered last week, in addition to those already named, included Bay Constable and Animal Control Officer Beau Payne, Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve, Councilman Mike Bebon and Supervisor Gerry Siller.

Anyone interested in participating can email Mr. Vielbig at [email protected].

The committee meets next on Jan. 12.