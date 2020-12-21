Third school staffer tests positive for COVID-19: Tuesday classes will be virtual, holiday starts Wednesday

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A third Shelter Island School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the administration to close the building and offer classes remotely on Tuesday. The school holiday recess begins on Wednesday.

Unlike the other two cases, this staffer was in contact with other staff members in the building as recently as last Friday and, accordingly, those people had to be informed and told to quarantine, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said.

Anyone not already notified was not in close contact with the individual, the superintendent said. In a letter sent to the school community, he promised updates if anyone else tests positive and said he would be glad to respond to any questions families may have.

“It is our aim to provide you with accurate information as soon as possible,” Mr. Doelger said in his letter.

Prior to Thanksgiving, he encouraged families to take precautions so that family members wouldn’t be exposed to COVID-19 and said the three cases to date were not related to previous travel.

The first time Mr. Doelger learned of a COVID case contracted by a staffer came on a Sunday and school was closed for a single day. The second case happened on a Saturday, so there was no reason to close the building the following Monday.

But with the recent case that involved contact with the infected staff member with others, caution dictated treating closing the school builcing Tuesday.