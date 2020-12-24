Christmas Services around the Island

Holy Family statue, Our Lady of the Isle Church (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

• The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a Christmas Eve Service on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Caroling will begin on the walkway at 4:40 p.m. Since seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Text or call Dan at 631-872-2885. Masks will be required and seating is assigned to allow for distancing. By 8 p.m. that night, a video of the service will be on the church website and Facebook page.

• The Christmas Eve Services at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church are scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 631-749-0770 extension 2. The Christmas Day service will be held at 9 a.m. and reservations are not required.

• At Our Lady of the Isle, Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. will be different this year. Instead of the children’s Nativity Pageant, musicians Song-A Cho Shaughnessy and Chris Shaughnessy will play Christmas carols on violin and viola. Please arrive early and note, you must make a reservation to attend this Mass. To reserve, send an email to [email protected] (preferred) or leave a message at the parish office, 631-749-0001, extension 10. Please include your name, phone number and number of people. The church will take reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Special thanks are extended to parishioner Lucy Browne who sponsored this special event in memory of her husband, James.

Parishioners are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass or the Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 a.m., neither of which will require reservations.