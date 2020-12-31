EMS workers get initial COVID vaccine: Cases continue to spike on Island

RN Kristen Hansen gives the COVId-19 vaccine to Dr. Nicholas Palamidessi at the Peconic Bay Medical Center. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Shelter Island’s Emergency Medical Services personnel began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday at Northwell Health in Riverhead, Police Chief Jim Read announced at Wednesday afternoon’s final Town Board meeting of the year. It’s not yet clear whether the vaccine will be administered on the Island.

All health care workers are in the first tier of those eligible for the vaccines in line with protocols set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are communities around the country breaking the CDC regulations in order to provide first doses to elderly patients with compromised immunity because of other health conditions, according to a report carried by at least two news networks. But Shelter Islanders, following Stony Brook Southampton Hospital regulations, are sticking to the CDC protocols.

Next in line will be patients and staff at long-term care facilities. There are no such facilities on the Island, although there may be Islanders who work at Peconic Landing or San Simeon by the Sound on the North Fork.

Law enforcement officers are in the next tier in phase 1 followed by educators and childcare workers. Essential service workers in what the CDC describes as critical industries are next in line, including firefighters, corrections officers and food and agricultural workers. The next group are adults 75 or older and people of any age with high risk medical conditions.

In Phase 2, the inoculations will be made available to the general population.

A full chart with explanations of the various phases is available on the town website at shelterislandtown.us under the “news” tab.

While Suffolk County is reporting 25 cases of the virus on Shelter Island, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams recently told the Town Board that number is at 35 to 36 cases. Some who are on the Island reported their off-Island addresses to the Health Department resulting in the discrepancy.

The school experienced three cases among staff members prior to the holiday period.

What is most alarming is that two-thirds of the Island’s cases have happened in the past two months compared with the one-third that occurred over a seven-month period from the time the pandemic started at the beginning March.

Just how quickly all Islanders, who want to be vaccinated, can receive inoculations, is unclear, since deliveries of the vaccines have been slow, with sources reporting only about 2.8 million individuals vaccinated so far compared with the Trump administration’s promise that many millions more would be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

Added vaccines are coming on the market and it’s anticipated the pace of inoculations will increase.

Chief Read and Supervisor Gerry Siller are appealing to residents to wear masks, maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others and avoid crowds and interactions with those outside their households.

“I still think our community is in pretty good shape,” Chief Read said. But he advised people to avoid gatherings over the New Year’s weekend.

“Please be careful,” Mr. Siller appealed to residents. With a second strain of the virus first detected in England, he said it’s important for people to be alert to the threat and not forego proper practices to avoid getting sick and infecting others.

The Reporter will continue to report the situation, particularly after the upcoming holiday weekend and report further on vaccine availability and cases on the Island as information becomes available.

Dr. Josh Potter is administering tests for COVID-19 at the Medical Center on Wednesdays by appointment only. Call 631-749-9140.