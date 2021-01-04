No Island site for COVID vaccine: Riverhead, Southampton are options

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Because of the need for proper cooling of COVID-19 vaccines, there is currently no plan to administer the inoculations on Shelter Island, according to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Executive Director of Communications Barbara Jo Howard.

Ms. Howard said inoculation sites are determined by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and are based on its protocol in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel traveled to Northwell Health in Riverhead last week for their initial shots.

Ms. Howard said that Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is administering inoculations. But individuals must call to make appointments by calling the hospital at 631 726 8200.

Initial inoculations are going to health care workers before those 75 and older and people with compromised immune systems are eligible for the shots.

The full list of who becomes eligible at what stage is on the Shelter Island Town website at shelterislandtown.us

But timing, of course, is affected by distribution that national news sources have reported as slower than originally planned.