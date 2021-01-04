School schedule update — virtual learning this week

JSchool Superintendent Brian Doelger (Credit: Julie Lane)

As planned, classes on Monday were virtual, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

But in view of cocerns about holiday travels and celebrations, he called for classes to continue virtually all week.

“As you know, our school community saw an uptick in positive coronavirus cases just before and during the holiday break,” Mr. Doelger said in a letter to parents on Sunday night.

He said schools remain “extremely safe” but to decrease the risk of spread due to holiday gatherings and travel, he thought it wise to continue distance learning all week so the school will be “in the strongest position to return safely in-person on Monday, January 11.”

He appealed to families to remain vigilant during this time and practice social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing, and if a child shows any symptoms, to arrange for testing.