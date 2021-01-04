Two contracts signed on school septic upgrade

Shelter Island School (Credit: Tara Smith)

In a special meeting of the Shelter Island Board of Education late last month, members approved contracts with two companies to lay the groundwork necessary to upgrading the school’s septic system.

The Board doesn’t yet have an estimate of the full cost of development of an improved system, but the studies being undertaken will shed light on how expensive the project would be, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said.

Agreements were signed with:

• Soil Mechanics Drilling Corporation of Seaford for drilling five test borings for Sanitary Leaching Systems, in the amount of $10,562.50

• American Engineering & Land Surveying, PC, of Plainview for land surveying services, in the amount of $18,880

Initially, town plans were sought for a single system that would serve the school, several town buildings, the library and Center Firehouse.

But the Board of Education ultimately decided to proceed alone with its upgrade while the town is still examining plans for the best way to proceed with improving septics in the Center where nitrogen levels need to be reduced.

Construction on the school upgrade could take place beginning next summer.