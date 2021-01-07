Island calendar

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 2 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, 631-749-1059.

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, 631-749-1059.

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, call Senior Center 631-749-1059 for details.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, call 631-749-1059 for details.

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, call 631-749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Erin Coughlin will speak on Agatha Christie in the Friday Night Dialogue at 7 p.m. This interactive program will explore the Queen of Mystery’s influence on modern literature, film, TV and pop culture. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes before to receive Zoom link.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

Take and Make Tie-Dye Face Masks: With supplies available through Saturday, Jan. 16.

Spice Club: Fenugreek Fried Bread, spices and a recipe from The “Immigrant Cookbook” will be available for pickup from Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 16.

Shelter Island Book Club: “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, will be discussed in the Book Club meeting at 4:30 p.m. Because this is a long book, it will be discussed at both the January and February Book Club meetings.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

Anyone Can Draw: This Zoom family workshop with artist and teacher Joyce Raimondo offers simple techniques to improve observational drawing skills.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Green Committee Special Meeting: Thursday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Committee: Thursday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board: Monday, Jan. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Shoreline Access Review Task Force, Tuesday: Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.Village of Dering Harbor Trustees: Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.