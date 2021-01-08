Island students tapped for National Honor Society

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

The Shelter Island Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) is pleased to announce that it has grown by eight new members, according to adviser Janine Mahoney.

Senior Emma Teodoru, along with the following sophomores, will be inducted: Elijah Davidson, John Febles Torres, Andrea Napoles, Sebastain Quigley-Dunning, Angelina Rice, Hayden Rylott and Benjamin Waife.

Students are not selected by grade point average alone, according to Ms. Mahoney. Admission requires a cumulative average of 90 or better; evidence of leadership; the desire to serve; and possessing an admirable character.

The NHS induction ceremony is tentatively planned for January. The newest members will participate in upcoming service projects in early 2021. These will include the “Souper Bowl Food Drive” and “Shamrocks for Muscular Dystrophy.”