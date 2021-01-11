Vaccination schedule and eligibility

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The town has updated its website — shelterislandtown.us — to include information on the availability of vaccines.

In part it states:

NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility web application will help New Yorkers determine if they are eligible to get the vaccine.

Visit ny.gov/vaccine.

By answering a series of simple questions, New Yorkers can find out if they are eligible for the vaccine and, if so, where to make an appointment.

Following are lists for Phases 1a and 1b.

Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1a are:

• High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

• Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

• Federally Qualified Health Center employees

• EMS workers

• Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

• Staff and residents at NYS offices and facilities for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD),Mental Health (OMH), and Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS)

• Urgent Care providers

• Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

• All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

• All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

• All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

• This includes, but is not limited to:

* Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

* Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

* Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

* Registered Nurses

* Specialty medical practices of all types

* Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

* Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

* Physical Therapists and their staff

* Optometrists and their staff

* Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

* Home care workers

* Hospice workers

* Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID-19 vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1b:

• Teachers and education workers

•First responders

• Public safety workers

• Public transit workers

• People 75 and older

Prior to receiving the vaccination, you must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. This form can be completed online and you will receive a submission ID, or you can fill out the form at your vaccination site.

Individuals being vaccinated must bring proof of eligibility to the vaccination site. This may include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status.

There is currently no plan to administer inoculations on Shelter Island, according to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Executive Director of Communications Barbara Jo Howard.

Ms. Howard said inoculation sites are determined by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and are based on its protocol in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel traveled to Northwell Health in Riverhead last week for their initial shots.

Ms. Howard said that Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is administering inoculations. But individuals must call to make appointments by calling the hospital at 631 726 8200.

Police Chief Jim Read said Monday that he’s exploring the issue of securing a site on the Island for vaccinations, especially for those 75 years and older.

“Police officers, EMS personnel and others can go off-Island for vaccinations without too much trouble, but our seniors sometimes find this difficult,” the chief said.

Moe information will be forthcoming.