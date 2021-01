Sunset by the point at Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Don Bindler)

The beginning of the work week will be a mostly cloudy day, with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWA).

The wind will be light and variable.

It will remain cloudy through the early evening, according to the NWA, and there will be gradual clearing, with a low of about 28 degrees.

A calm wind of about 6 mph will be from the west after midnight.