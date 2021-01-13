Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 5-11

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Norma A. Nunez-Nunez of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Jan. 5 when she was stopped by police and ticketed for having inadequate or no lights. She received a second summons for unlicensed operation.

Christianne A. McGinn of East Hampton was ticketed on the 6th on North Ferry Road for also not having adequate lights.

On Jan. 8, Gregory D. Johnston of East Hampton was ticketed on West Neck Road for making an insufficient turn signal — less than 100 feet from the turn.

Mauricio R. Narvaez of Calverton was driving on West Neck Road on Jan. 8 when he was given a summons for making an improper or unsafe turn/without signaling.

Police conducted traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Menantic and the Heights from Jan. 5 through 10, resulting in 14 warnings and four tickets. One parking ticket was issued during the week.

Accidents

Aidan R. Poleshuk was driving south on North Ferry Road on Jan. 7 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting the vehicle on the passenger side and causing over $1,000 in damage. There were no injuries.

On Jan. 11, Barbara E. Debevoise of Shelter Island told police that as she was backing out of her driveway onto North Menantic Road, she hit a Suffolk County Department of Public Works vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. A witness said in the draft police report that she tried to alert the driver before the collision but Ms. Debevoise reported she neither saw nor heard the warning. Damages exceeded $1,000 to the rear of Ms. Debevoise’s vehicle and the center of the driver’s-side panel of the county vehicle.

Ms. Debevoise was issued a summons because the driver’s view was obstructed by objects inside the vehicle.

Other reports

Shelter Island Police officers assisted the Southold Police Department on Jan. 6 in a search for a person whose cellphone indicated an Island location. Officers searched the area with negative results; the individual was subsequently located by Southold police.

On Jan. 8, a caller reported that a person was hunting on town property behind her Cartwright residence; she was concerned about her safety and that of others. An officer talked to the hunter, identified by the caller, who denied he was gun hunting on the property and did not have a deer in his possession. He was advised about the laws regarding gun hunting in general and on town property.

A person told police about a vehicle that failed to keep in lane in Cartwright on Jan. 8. An officer located the parked vehicle and interviewed the driver who said he was looking at houses and had accidentally swerved into the other lane. He was given a warning.

Also on that date, an anonymous caller reported seeing a vehicle, earlier in the day, that failed to maintain the lane. An officer interviewed the vehicle’s owner who said her caretaker, who was driving the vehicle to the doctor’s, had a medical emergency and was having trouble seeing.

A lost dog was reported found in the Center; an officer returned the dog to its owner.

On the 9th, a customer was reported leaving a Heights business without paying. It was later learned that there had been a problem with the credit card reader and the person was not aware the transaction had not gone through.

Police were told about a blown transformer on a pole in the Center on the 9th; PSEG responded.

Shelter Island Police officers were informed about a confidential tip from Crime Stoppers of Suffolk County on Jan. 10.

An extra radar patrol was requested on that date for St. Mary’s Road during morning commutes — 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Also on the 10th, a caller told police, for information purposes only, about a verbal confrontation between herself and another person in South Ferry Hills. A second report about the argument was filed on Jan. 11.

A person told police on Jan. 10 that she was lost on a trail in Mashomack Preserve and requested assistance. Before an officer could arrive, the caller said she had located her car and no longer needed help.

On Jan. 11, a Heights caller told police, for information purposes, that a customer had refused to pay for a special order. An officer advised the caller that the incident was a civil matter.

On the same day, police investigated a case of an internet-based scam, reported by a Cartwright resident.

In other incidents, police responded to a lost and found report, notified the Highway Department to remove two dead deer and unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside.

Alarms

On Jan. 11, a motion alarm was set off at a residence in the Heights. An officer found all the doors and windows were secure. The owner was notified.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 5, 8, 9 and 11. Two people were taken to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 5 and 11.