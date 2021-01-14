What’s going on around Shelter Island

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 2 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, 631-749-1059.

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, 631-749-1059.

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, call Senior Center 631-749-1059 for details.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, call 631-749-1059 for details.

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, call 631-749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

Martin Luther King Day, Town offices closed.

Note: the following programs are offered by the library. For online events, visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

Shelter Island Book Club: “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, will be discussed in the Book Club meeting at 4:30 p.m. Because this is a long book, it will be discussed at both the January and February Book Club meetings.

HERBALISM 101: NERVINE TEA Tuesday, Jan. 19 to Saturday, Jan. 23

Limited to 20 people. Come pick up ingredients and empty tea bags to mix your own calming and rejuvenating herbal tea to beat the winter blues. Bags will also include detailed herbal profiles for each herb and important introductory information about herbal medicine. Please be ready to learn before you sip. Library only has a limited number of sets, so register soon.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

SAVVY SOCIAL SECURITY PLANNING: WHAT BABY BOOMERS NEED TO KNOW. 6 p.m.

After being told for years that Social Security is going broke, baby boomers are realizing that it will soon be their turn to collect. Learn when it makes sense to delay benefits, how earnings affect your benefits, how benefits are taxed, how to integrate benefits with other retirement income sources, and how to coordinate benefits with your spouse. Presented by Bud Levy, CFP and Evan Levy, Financial Advisor of Nest Egg Advisors, Inc.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

TWO MYSTERY SLEUTHS PRESENT: WRITING A MYSTERY … NOT A MYSTERY

5:30 p.m. Do you love mysteries? Ever thought about writing one? Join us for an interview and discussion with two accomplished mystery writers, Claudia Riess and Marcia Rosen. They’ll talk about inspiration, character development, mystery series, dialogue, and other nuts-and-bolts issues of the mystery genre. There will be a question and answer session as well.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

SHAKESPEARE IN COMMUNITY ONLINE: Hamlet, 12:30 p.m.

“Brevity is the soul of wit.” “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” “Alas, poor Yorick, I knew him, Horatio.” This month we will explore Shakespeare’s most oft-quoted tragedy, the story of student Hamlet, tormented by his father’s death.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: “The Black Echo” by Michael Connelly, 5 p.m. The first in the famous Harry Bosch series of mysteries, The Black Echo, concerns a body found in the drainpipe of the Mulholland dam in L.A. The victim turns out to be a Vietnam vet, like Bosch. The case will challenge Bosch to his limits as he fights enemies within and without the police department.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board, Friday, Jan. 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board. Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 to 7 p.m.

Fire District Board, Monday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.