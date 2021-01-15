Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Alfred J. Zaleski

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Alfred J. Zaleski, 93, passed away at his home on Shelter Island on Dec. 29, 2020.

A resident of Shelter Island for almost 40 years, Mr. Zaleski was born on Sept. 25, 1927 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Joseph and Tecla (Filipkowski) Zaleski.

He was an 11-year veteran of the United States Air force, holding the rank of master sergeant.

Mr. Zaleski received a Masters of Engineering degree from Long Island University and was a design engineer at Grumman Aircraft for 35 years.

He and his wife Joan were married in 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, and his daughters, Alexandra Giambruno of Shelter Island; Marianna Zaleska, of Athens Greece; his son, Michel Zaleski of New York City; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph.

His family remembers him as an active, outgoing man who enjoyed house design and building, photography, tennis, golf and fitness, especially at his beloved FIT Center on the Island.

Mr. Zaleski will be buried at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.