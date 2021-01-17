Poem: Maple

The spring flowers of the red maple. (Credit: Tim Purtell)

The strident scream of the chainsaw

Piercing the silent grayness of the late



December afternoon.

The friendly maple near death-aged and dry

Now being dismembered.

Once strong and resilient,

Broad leaves giving cooling shade from summer’s heat.

Hiding place for a kid’s first kiss.

Strength to hold a rope with a tire — joy and laughter swinging all day!

Able to bend with the strongest gusts

The inevitable passage of time — no longer able to

withstand the wind and the snow.

Too old.

What’s left to do?

Keeping folks warm and toasty.