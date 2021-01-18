Seven seek library trustee seats

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Two incumbents and five newcomers would like to serve on the Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees.

An election is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. All who hold a valid Shelter Island Library card and are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote.

All action will take place virtually via Zoom and anyone who wishes to participate should contact Library Director Terry Lucas, who will provide the link to access the meeting. Email Ms. Lucas at [email protected], or call 631-749-0042.

The two incumbents who would like to continue to serve as trustees are Jo-Ann Robotti and Linda Kraus. The other five candidates are Susan Binder, Donald Dunning, Henry Fayne, Bonnie Berman Stockwell and Karyn Ginsberg Greenwald.

Assuming there are no objections during Saturday’s vote, all seven will be eligible to serve, Ms. Lucas said.

The Board of Trustees annual meeting will follow the vote and provide those wanting more information on the library’s achievements and plans for the year ahead with information.