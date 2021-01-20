Shelter Island Police Department blotter : Jan. 12-19

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Glenn C. Specht, 49, of East Hampton was pulled over by police during a traffic stop at South Ferry on Jan. 18 at 1:38 p.m. for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. Police also charged him with drinking alcohol while driving and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate.

Mr. Specht had been advised earlier in the day on a job site in South Ferry Hills not to drive.

He was taken to Police headquarters, processed and detained until arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Summonses

A town code summons was issued to Mary A. Reiter of Shelter Island on Jan. 13 for allowing her dog to run at large on Quail and Fox Hollow roads.

Carron M. Sherry of New York City was ticketed by police on Jan. 12 on North Midway Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Eric C. Tonyes was driving on New York Avenue on Jan. 13 when he was given a summons for speeding — 35 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Also on the 13th, S. Terzi-Bamberger of Southampton was stopped for failure to keep right on North Ferry Road and also ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On Jan. 14, Wilfin R. Cruz of Riverhead was ticketed for speeding on St. Mary’s Road — 44 mph in a 35-mph zone. He received a second ticket for unlicensed operation.

Blanca U. Garrido-Palencia of Calverton was given a summons on Jan. 14 for speeding on St. Mary’s Road — 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

That day, Andrew H. Payne of Shelter Island received two tickets for driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle on North Ferry Road.

Kenia R. Nunez-Leon was stopped on North Ferry Road for failure to keep right on Jan. 16 and issued a second ticket for driving while her registration was suspended/revoked.

From Jan. 12 through 17, police conducted 32 traffic and distracted driving and radar enforcement stops in the Center, Ram Island, the Heights, West Neck and Menantic, resulting in 19 warnings and 10 tickets.

Accidents

On Jan. 15, Rosemary Nelson McGriel of Shelter Island was traveling north on Grand Avenue when she pulled off the roadway to park in front of a parked vehicle owned by Mathew R. McCarthy of Shelter Island. She swiped the passenger side of her vehicle and damaged the front driver’s-side of Mr. MaCarthy’s vehicle — estimated at over $1,000. Mr. McCarthy was not at the scene and was notified by police.

Other reports

An officer on patrol on Jan. 12 saw a disabled vehicle in the Center; the owner said she had transmission problems and the car was towed.

A caller told police on Jan. 12 that a person was dumping brush on his Center property. He was advised that this was a civil matter and that he should obtain a survey of property lines before proceeding.

A confidential investigation into a possible sexual assault took place on Jan. 12.

A caller reported being a victim of an internet scam on Jan. 13.

On that date, a request regarding information related to a vehicle’s title, registration and insurance was declared civil in nature and the caller was advised to move forward with the assistance of her attorney,

Another complainant on Jan. 14 was told to contact an attorney regarding a civil matter.

On Jan. 15, a Hay Beach property owner surrendered firearms to police in accordance with an order of protection.

An anonymous caller reported a flooded road in West Neck on Jan. 16. The Highway Department was notified.

Police responded to a call on Jan 16 about an open burning by the Westmoreland airstrip. An officer reported there was no violation of the town code.

Also on the 16th, a verbal domestic dispute was reported in Cartwright.

Loud music was reported in Menantic on the 16th. The resident turned down the music.

On Jan. 17, a passing motorist noticed that several vehicles were parked in a no-stopping zone on Route 114, adjacent to Mashomack Preserve. An officer notified employees that the parking lot was full and that they direct traffic in order to avoid a hazardous condition. As a result, five parking tickets were issued and five vehicles remained legally parked off the roadway.

A bike with a flat tire was reported missing from a Center backyard on Jan. 17. Police determined it was taken by a family member for repair.

Also on that date a verbal domestic dispute was reported on Ram Island.

On the 18th, an eroding roadway along Shell Beach was called in. An officer noted that a barricade created a safety barrier and there was no immediate hazard requiring Highway Department response.

A caller told police that littering was an on-going problem on South Ram Island Road. Site managers were interviewed and an officer noted a clean jobsite at the location.

In other reports during the week, police participated in training on and off the Island, served an order of protection, responded to two lost and found reports, fingerprinted a person for licensing, opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside, helped two residents in their homes, filed administrative reports, and made a well-being check.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four calls on Jan. 12, 14, 15 and 18 in the Center, the Heights and Hay Beach. The first was a false carbon monoxide alarm, caused by a faulty detector; the second smoke alarm was activated by an equipment malfunction; and cooking set off the other two alarms.

A motion detector was activated in Shorewood on Jan. 12; the owner had entered the wrong passcode. On the same day, a caretaker set off an alarm at a South Ferry residence by accident. On Jan. 18, an owner forgot to turn off the alarm at a Center home.

Animal incidents

A caller reported a raccoon in a Silver Beach garage; the animal control officer (ACO) found no raccoon but “a big mess” in the garage. The owner was advised to keep the garage door closed.

An injured duck was reported in Hay Beach; the ACO searched the area without success.

An anonymous caller told police there was a dead deer on the beach at Hay Beach; the area was canvassed with negative results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 16 and 19.