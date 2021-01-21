Shelter Island calendar: Jan. 21-30

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 2 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

CHANGING TIDES IN MARINE FARMING: 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Reporter Feature Writer Charity Robey will moderate a conversation featuring three individuals in the local oyster industry. If you enjoy the taste of fresh, locally caught shellfish, there’s a story behind their arrival to your dinner plate.

Starting with the effects of climate change, to the impact of algal blooms on our local bays and wetlands, our local shellfish farmers have adjusted in recent years to ensure you can enjoy your favorite oysters and clams. Free to attend; registration is required. To register on Zoom, visit Peconic Land Trust (peconiclandtrust.org/get-involved/events).

TWO MYSTERY SLEUTHS PRESENT: WRITING A MYSTERY … NOT A MYSTERY

Zoom, 5:30 p.m. Do you love mysteries? Ever thought about writing one? Join us for an interview and discussion with two accomplished mystery writers, Claudia Riess and Marcia Rosen. They’ll talk about inspiration, character development, mystery series, dialogue, and other nuts-and-bolts issues of the mystery genre. There will be a question and answer session as well. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

BOATS AGAINST THE CURRENT: 7 p.m. Gatsby scholar Richard Webb Jr. discusses his book and documentary on the honeymoon of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald. This is an East End Libraries Event, with Westhampton Free Library. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

SHAKESPEARE IN COMMUNITY ONLINE: Hamlet, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom at silibrary.org.

“Brevity is the soul of wit.” “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” “Alas, poor Yorick, I knew him, Horatio.” This month we will explore Shakespeare’s most oft-quoted tragedy, the story of student Hamlet, tormented by his father’s death.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: “The Black Echo” by Michael Connelly, 5 p.m. The first in the famous Harry Bosch series of mysteries, “The Black Echo,” concerns a body found in the drainpipe of the Mulholland dam in L.A. The victim turns out to be a Vietnam vet, like Bosch. The case will challenge Bosch to his limits as he fights enemies within and without the police department. Register for Zoom at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

VACCINATIONS FOR SENIORS: NO COVID, but Shingles, Flu, Pneumonia and Tetanus shots will be available at the Senior Center. Register by emailing [email protected].

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

VIRTUAL PET MEET AND GREET, 6 p.m. Feeling stuck at home? Are your pets feeling stuck at home? Or maybe they’re feeling stuck that you’re constantly at home. Settle down with your pet and your computer and meet other folks and their pets, chat about the ups and downs of pet ownership. Perfect for families. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

TROLLOPE BOOK CLUB: Barchester Towers, 2 p.m. Second in the series known as the “Chronicles of Barsetshire,” this novel satirizes conflicts within the Church of England. Discussion on Zoom, register at silibrary.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 to 7 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, Jan. 25, 2 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 to 8 p.m.