Abigail Kotula (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Abigail Kotula, a member of the Shelter Island High School’s Class of 2020, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2020 President’s List.

Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Well done, Ms. Kotula.