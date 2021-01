Winter dawn at Congdon Creek. (Credit: Martin Burke)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a cold, sunny Sunday.

The temperature will only reach near 33 degrees, the NWS forecasts. A northwest wind at 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, will bring wind chill values of zero to 10 degrees.

Tonight, some clouds move in with a low around 25 degrees, with wind chill values between 15 and 20 degrees, according to the NWS, with the wind staying out of the northwest at 13 to 16 mph.