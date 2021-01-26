COVID vaccines still elusive: Some first responders still await inoculations

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Like all of New York and many other states, COVID-19 vaccines are currently unavailable.

But while residents await word that the vaccines are flowing again, Islanders are particularly concerned about whether distributions will reach the Island, which has a large senior population.

Some Island first responders and school staff members have been able to get vaccinated, but that was before the supply ran out.

Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski reported that he and other older members of the department want to see younger volunteers receive the vaccine first since they’re the ones most exposed to the public when handling emergencies.

The school hasn’t had another case of COVID-19 since New Year’s Day and classes remain in the building. Rapid tests of some staff and students continued at the school Monday. All 37 people tested negative, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. He said that brings to 60 the total number of students and staff tested last week and this week and all have been negative. School nurse Mary Kanarvogel has conducted the rapid tests.

Town officials have appealed to residents to remain vigilant about wearing masks in public and avoid gatherings with people outside their own households.

Supervisor Gerry Siller, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Police Chief Jim Read have continued to work with local officials from other East End towns and villages and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) in lobbying Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ensure that, when vaccines are available, they reach this area instead of expecting residents to travel long distances off-Island.