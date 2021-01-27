Richard’s Almanac: Harbor Inn memories

Richard Lomuscio

With the recent passing of Bev Cahill, there’s been a great deal of talk about the old Coecles Harbor Inn that she ran with husband Jack from 1965 to 1985. See: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2021/01/25/remembering-bev-jack-and-the-harbor-inn/

It’s hard to believe that the Harbor Inn, as it was commonly referred to, has been gone for 36 years. It was a neighborhood saloon with a homey atmosphere and its share of regulars. Jack and Bev were known for putting on wonderful Super Bowl parties and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. They had a dedication to their patrons that’s not found everywhere.

One event I remember there was the election night victory celebration for Mal Nevel winning the race for town supervisor. I believe that it was in 1981. I carried a Polaroid camera to get a photo for the Reporter. Back in those days the pictures had to be printed by Tuesday to be laid out on Wednesday for Thursday’s paper. Nothing like the instant photography we’re used to today.

Mal’s mother, Mae Nevel, was among the well-wishers so I snapped a picture of them together. Editor-publisher Bob Dunne ran it on Thursday’s front page and referred to Mal and his mother as the new supervisor and the First Lady.

I also remember a pool tournament that we covered for the paper. The Harbor Inn always had a busy pool table. And then there was Eddie Langbein’s 80th birthday celebration. Son Bobby put it together for him at the Harbor Inn. I photographed it for the Reporter.

We used to put very local events in the paper like that. Events such as birthdays, family parties, relatives from out of town visiting the Island and anniversaries.

My first visit to the Harbor Inn was in the summer of 1958. I was 13 and went there with my Uncle Ed Warren and his wife Florence. He loved introducing family members to his friends — and he had many there. I had a soda and a bowl of pasta and played pool with my uncle.

That was also the weekend that I almost shot neighbor Tom Young’s crow. I had my bow and arrow with me and got up at the crack of dawn to go hunting. I didn’t know anything about hunting seasons, but I believed that crows were fair game any time.

I had a good opportunity for a shot at a crow near the house but I missed. The crow flew up on to the roof and screamed at me loudly. I was a bit nervous and went into the house. After telling my story, I learned that Tom always had a pet crow that he would train.

Thank goodness I was a bad shot.

My visit to the Harbor Inn in 1972 was when my wife and I came out here to buy the Island bungalow from Aunt Florrie and Uncle Eddie. After an afternoon at the lawyer’s office in Greenport, we went for dinner at Mitchell’s.

Then it was back to the Island to start up the water pump at the house. It was one of those old ones with a big wheel that drove rods up and down to suck water up into the tank. Not very reliable, but I was shown how to operate it. And after a while we got used to the comforting “thunk” of the rods being pushed down and drawn up.

The Harbor Inn was our next stop. I remember it was crowded, and being introduced to Jack and Bev and many other friends of Eddy and Florrie. I was also informed that Jack delivered the gas tanks.

The next day my aunt and uncle were at the Inn just when it opened. One or two o’clock in the afternoon. It was definitely their neighborhood saloon.

It took a while for them to withdraw from Island life. I legally owned the house but they continued to visit for a couple of years. And their visits took them to their friends at the Harbor Inn.