Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Melvin J. Romero-Romero of the Bronx was driving on Grand Avenue on Jan. 20 when he was stopped by police for having an uninspected vehicle.

On Jan. 21, Jose N. Garcia Galeano of Southold was ticketed on Clinton Avenue for having no/inadequate license plate lights. He was given a second summons for an unauthorized light.

From Jan. 20 through Jan. 25, police conducted 16 traffic stops, distracted driving and radar enforcement in the Center, the Heights, West Neck, Menantic and St. Mary’s Road, resulting in five warnings and three tickets.

Accidents

On Jan. 22, Jeremy D. Samuelson of East Hampton, a caretaker at Mashomack Preserve, said he had observed Joshua M. Stoeckert of Mattituck driving on several trail roads on the preserve. He followed the vehicle until he was able to use a cut-out in the road to pass, pulling in front of Mr. Stoeckert’s vehicle. He said Mr. Stoeckert had accelerated and ran into his vehicle. Mr. Stoeckert said in the draft police report that he was trying to leave the preserve and was closely followed by Mr. Samuelson. After passing him, Mr. Samuelson put on his brakes, and Mr. Stoeckert said he hit the rear of that vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to both.

Gregory F. Raymond of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway onto West Neck Road on Jan. 23 when he hit a tree causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear bumper, taillight, rear quarter panel and driver’s-side door and mirror. There were no injuries.

Terry D. Harwood of Shelter Island was driving north on South Ferry Road on Jan. 25 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting his vehicle. No damage to the vehicle was reported; the deer was put down.

Other reports

A caller told police on Jan. 19 there was a leak in the crawl space of her Longview home. Officers located a pin hole in the copper water line, turned off the water valve and advised her to contact a plumber.

Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection on Jan. 19. On that date, a caller reported being a victim of an Amazon scam — a grand larceny.

On the 20th, a caller told police that water was coming up through the drain of a basement sink, causing the sink to overflow and flood the basement. An officer turned off the water valve and advised the Center resident to call a plumber.

A landlord/tenant dispute in the Center was reported to police on Jan. 21

On Jan. 22, Shelter Island police assisted Suffolk County Crime Stoppers with a confidential investigation.

A Dering Harbor caller reported not being able to turn off a burner on the stove on Jan 25. A propane company was at the site when police arrived. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) also responded. The gas was turned off and the caller advised not to use the stove and to call an appliance repair company.

A person called in a case of identity theft on the 25th.

In other reports, police provided an escort to the South Ferry, responded to a lost and found case, attended two off-Island training sessions, assisted three residents in their homes, answered a freedom of information request and attended to three administrative state requirements.

Alarms

A motion alarm in Westmoreland was set off on Jan. 20 when the caretaker entered the wrong passcode.

A side-door motion alarm in the Center was activated on Jan. 23 when the French doors were unable to be latched properly.

The SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Heights on the 23rd, caused by burning food. Also on that day in the Heights, an alarm was tripped either as it was being reset or by a bathroom window that was slightly ajar, possibly due to high winds. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

Animal incidents

Two injured deer were reported in the Center and were put down by officers.

Two dogs at large were seen in Menantic. An animal control officer searched the area with the owner until both dogs returned home on their own. A dog at large in Hay Beach was found but had no collar or chip. The owner later called Police Department headquarters, looking for the lost dog.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 19, 21 and 25.