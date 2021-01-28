Reporter calendar of events around the Island

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 2 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Monday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

VIRTUAL PET MEET AND GREET, 6 p.m. Feeling stuck at home? Are your pets feeling stuck at home? Or maybe they’re feeling stuck that you’re constantly at home. Settle down with your pet and your computer and meet other folks and their pets, chat about the ups and downs of pet ownership. Perfect for families. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

TROLLOPE BOOK CLUB: Barchester Towers, 2 p.m. Second in the series known as the “Chronicles of Barsetshire,” this novel satirizes conflicts within the Church of England. Discussion on Zoom, register at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 1

MONTHLY FAMILY KAHOOT QUIZ BEGINS. Feb. 1 to 27, this library quiz will be available at silibrary.org. Do you have what it takes to become the top player with our first Kahoot quiz? Quizzes can be played online or on the mobile app. This month’s quiz is on romance movies.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

CELEBRATING THE CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FENG SHUI, 7 p.m. Laura Cerrano, a certified Feng Shui Expert, will talk about tools and techniques you can use to enhance your lifestyle and improve the energy in your space as you welcome the Chinese New Year of the Metal Ox. Register for Zoom at silibrary.http://silibrary.orgorg.

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR KIDS: CACTUS HEART CARD, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 13.

Design your own cactus heart card, perfect for Valentine’s Day or just to say I love you.

DIY PAWS WITH CLAWS, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

Feeling wild? Design your own paws to let out your inner animal and show off your claws. Great for imagination and understanding different textures.

SCHOOL AGE KIDS: FELT GROUNDHOG, Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Grab your kit and create your very own groundhog, complete with a burrow that it can pop in and out of! Do you think this groundhog will see its shadow?

CHINESE DRAGON: Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Bring this Chinese dragon to life just in time for Chinese New Year on the 12th. Use the kit and instructions provided to breathe life into your very own dragon and do your own dragon dance.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or t[email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

WMAC, Monday, Feb. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Monday, Feb. 1, 7 to 9 p.m.

Capital Planning Grants Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Shoreline Access Task Force, Tuesday, February 2, 10 to 11 a.m. Contact [email protected] for Zoom invite.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, Feb. 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, Feb. 5, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.