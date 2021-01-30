Congratulations, Melissa and Evi!

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

SUNY New Paltz has announced that Melissa Frasco, a 2017 graduate of Shelter Island High School, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Melissa Frasco

Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. Well, done, Melissa.

And Congratulations to Evi Kaasik, graduating from the University of Rhode Island with Summa Cum Laude honors.

Evi Kaasik

Now, with degrees in both German and International Studies and Diplomacy. she plans to continue her education in Europe, where she now resides.