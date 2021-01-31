Update: School closed Monday: Town declares snow emergency

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

With the threat of a major winter storm starting overnight tonight, Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman has declared a snow emergency.

Superintendent of Schools Brian Doelger said school will be closed Monday.

In view of accumulating snow, freezing rain and sleet, which could render roadways hazardous, and the need to make snow removal operations efficient, Mr. Sherman is ordering:

• All non-emergency vehicle traffic to remain off the roads.

• Removal of all parked vehicles from roadways to private property to facilitate plowing efforts.

• Vehicles parked in the Heights district should observe snow emergency parking restrictions as issued by the Heights Property Owners Corporation office. Details can be found on those restrictions at 631-749-0139 or by calling the cell phone number for Stella Lagudis that Heights residents have. Ms. Lagudis said at 6 p.m. she will be posting information asking that anyone who is parked on Grand Avenue move their vehicles to private property in order to facilitate snow removal.

• Reports of electrical outages be directed to PSEG by calling 800-490-0075.

• Downed poles or live wires should be reported by calling 911.

Current weather reports for the East End predict snow showers to begin overnight with winds of between 20 to 30 mph and an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. On Monday morning, some forecasts say there could be another accumulation of between 5 to 8 inches of snow and winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of more than 50 mph.