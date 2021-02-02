Scenes from a Shelter Island snow day

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

When the forecast of Monday’s nor’easter came, Islanders were ready for a siege.

But although the storm dropped up to half a foot of snow — and more in some parts — there were no emergencies and no power outages.

The Highway Department crews worked swiftly and tirelessly to clear roads, battling some fierce conditions on Monday, and people and pets got outside to enjoy the snow day.

Here are some photos of the storm’s transformation of things taken for granted, from a landscape to a small bench, suddenly made new. And the joy of Islanders being liberated by a snow day.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)