Richard’s Almanac: Aging in place safely

Romanos Fessas is helping seniors to be able to live at home safely as they grow older.(Credit: Courtesy photo)

As we age there are activities that become more and more difficult to accomplish.

Things that we always took for granted and didn’t have any trouble accomplishing — like carrying the laundry from the dryer in the basement up to the top floor to the bedroom, or getting in and out of the shower without worrying about falling, or enjoying those small oriental rugs that can slip out from under us.

These are a few things that I’ve encountered in my own house that I know I should improve upon. My adult children want to feel secure in the knowledge that I’m safe at home alone. And I believe that I’m one of those who wants to age in place, as they say.

I know contemporaries of mine who have adapted well to assisted living facilities. They enjoy the social aspect, the lack of taking care of a house and having someone else do the cooking, among other benefits. And their children feel secure knowing their parents are in a monitored community.

I prefer to stay in my home until I have to be carried out.

We now have a business right here on the Island that gets your home ready for “aging in place.” It’s called “Jukebox Health.” It will help you stay healthy, safe and independent in your own home, according to founder Romanos Fessas of Hay Beach.

“Our handyman service is NAHB [National Association of Homebuilders] certified and we work with local contractors,” he said.

The company is working with the Shelter Island Senior Center to provide a free in-home assessment to seniors who request it. Sometimes the children will seek an assessment. The fee is normally $300, but is free for Islanders.

Once things get started, the firm sends an occupational therapist to do an evaluation. A medical history is taken, the activities of daily living are noted, a critical walk around the house is taken, and technology is used as much as possible.

A visit lasts about an hour and is followed by a full report of recommendations. The children and the senior get the report.

The work that’s listed in the report can be done by the clients themselves, a local handyman or Jukebox Health can do it, according to Fessas. He added that there are low interventions that can be done immediately, like taping down the edges of rugs and lowering thresholds at doorways.

“Problems are listed from high risk to low risk and cost is always considered,” he said.

Some common home risks include: uneven floors, dangerous bathing areas, loose or missing handrails, poor lighting and clutter around the house, the firm’s brochure says.

The report also includes the full cost of all the recommendations and is itemized with options at every price.

I asked Romanos whether or not any work would be covered by insurance, He said that some of them may be and he will help identify which ones are included in your policy.

“Everyone wants healthy aging and everyone wants to stay at home,” this 39-year-old Columbia University graduate explained, adding that the need hit home when he found it so difficult to get people to help with an aging parent.