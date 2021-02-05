On-Island vaccine getting ‘priority’ attention

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

At the very end of Friday afternoon’s Town Board work session came word from School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., that Suffolk County has acknowledge the urgent request local officials have been making for an on-Island site to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Just when that will take place hasn’t been determined, but it’s a step in the right direction, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

Mr. Doelger had previously said he was willing to make the school a site for vaccinations and town officials, in contacting county and state officials, had said they could provide staff to administer the vaccines as well as the EMT personnel to assist on the chance that anyone might have a negative reaction to the vaccine.

As more information becomes available, it will appear on the town website as well as the Shelter Island Reporter website.