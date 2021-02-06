Weather Service: More snow coming with up to 8 inches predicted for Super Bowl Sunday

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Don’t put those shovels away just yet.

One week after a nor’easter dropped about a foot of snow across much of the county, another storm is expected to deliver as much as nine inches of snow on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A winter storm warning was issued early Saturday and goes into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and is expected to last through 9 p.m.

The NWS says heavy snow is expected and total snow accumulations are predicted to be between five and eight inches, a slightly higher total than was originally predicted on Friday afternoon. While the East End was spared the heaviest snow totals in the most recent storm, current predictions show the most snow falling on the eastern end where the range falls toward the nine inches.

The NWS warns that travel could be very difficult. Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the biggest days of the year for people to get together, but officials have cautioned people to avoid large gatherings due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. The snow may take care of that on its own.

The heaviest snow could be during the late morning and early afternoon with snowfall rates of 2+ inches or more. Snow will begin around sunrise Sunday. It’s expected to be a quick moving storm compared to the nor’easter that lingered from late Sunday into early Tuesday.