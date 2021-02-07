All-day storm to bring up to 9 inches of snow to the Island

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

With a major winter storm bearing down, Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman has declared a snow emergency.

In view of accumulating snow, freezing rain and sleet, which could turn roadways hazardous, and the need to make snow removal operations efficient, Mr. Sherman is ordering:

• All non-emergency vehicle traffic to remain off the roads.

• Removal of all parked vehicles from roadways to private property to facilitate plowing efforts.

• Vehicles parked in the Heights district should observe snow emergency parking restrictions as issued by the Heights Property Owners Corporation office. Details can be found on those restrictions at 631-749-0139 or by calling the cell phone number for Stella Lagudis that Heights residents have.

• Reports of electrical outages be directed to PSEG by calling 800-490-0075.

• Downed poles or live wires should be reported by calling 911.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a winter storm warning through 9 p.m. tonight. The NWS is calling for heavy snow at times with a high temperature of 34 degrees.

Wind chill values have been pegged at 20 to 25 degrees due to winds from the east at 9 to 15 mph. This afternoon, the winds will shift to the north.

Total daytime snow accumulation will be from 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Tonight the snow will continue to fall, mainly before 8 p.m. It will turn colder, with an expected low of around 22 degrees, with wind chill values between 10 and 18 degrees.

The NWS is forecasting another inch of snow tonight.

Monday will be a sunny but cold day, with a high temperature of about 30 degrees. The NWS says the beginning of the work week will see winds from the northwest of 9 to 15 mph, bringing wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.