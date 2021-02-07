School opening delayed tomorrow

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger announced at about 6 p.m. that due to the potential for icy roads early Monday morning, school will have a delayed opening tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Arrival begins at 9:45 a.m.. There will not be a Pre-K 3 program tomorrow.

High school student athletes and coaches who are to be tested tomorrow, are asked to report to the American Legion hall at the following times:

Coaches: 9:15 a.m.

Girls Basketball: 9:30 a.m.

Boys Basketball: 9:45 a.m.