Super Bowl Sunday snow storm

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Here we go again was the attitude of Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman, as his department pre-treated and sanded roads early Sunday morning.

The department just had time to catch its breath from last week’s nor’easter, when snow began to fall heavily on Shelter Island around midday, and the plows went out.

According to to the National Weather Service (NWS), the white stuff would be coming down steadily today until about 8 p.m. and leave anywhere from 6 to 9 inches on surfaces. But unlike last week’s storm, wind wouldn’t be a significant factor hindering the highway crews.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The NWS is calling for winds out of the east at 9 to 15 mph before swinging around to the north later in the day.

Mr. Sherman said there were five big trucks and five smaller ones working. But the department was going without two of the smaller vehicles, which are used to get onto smaller roads and lanes on the Island, places where the large trucks have trouble maneuvering and turning around.

One of the smaller trucks has transmission problems, Mr. Sherman said, and the other “is just shot. We’re saving that one as a reserve.”

It will turn colder tonight, with an expected low of around 22 degrees, with wind chill values between 10 and 18 degrees.

Monday will be a sunny but cold day, with a high temperature of about 30 degrees.

The NWS says the beginning of the work week will see winds from the northwest of 9 to 15 mph, bringing wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

There’s a chance for snow in the forecast for Tuesday.