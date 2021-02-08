Freezing temperatures in the Island forecast for Monday

A scene from Sunday’s snowstorm. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

First the snow. Now the freeze.

Shelter Island Highway Department crews cleared what Superintendent Brian Sherman called a “heavy, quick snow,” by 9.30 p.m. Sunday night.

“In time so we could see the end of the Super Bowl,” Mr. Sherman added, joking that the big game might have been an added incentive to get it done quickly.

The crews were back out again around 3:30 a.m. this morning as temperatures plummeted, to put down sand for traction on slippery roads.

PSEG reported no power outages from the storm.

Today will be a bitterly cold day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of 28 degrees, but a northwest wind at 7 to 13 mph will bring wind chill values of 5 to 15 degrees.

Shelter Island School has a delayed opening at 10 a.m., and the Shelter Island Public Library has a delayed opening at 11 a.m.