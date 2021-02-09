Town invites residents to take survey on policing

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Town of Shelter Island Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative invites you to be part of its process.

Please take our online survey and let your voice be heard.

As mandated by New York State the Town of Shelter Island is doing a review of its current Police Department practices and the Department’s relationship with the community. This survey is a tool to begin a dialogue with the community and will be followed up with a public Zoom forum.

This survey is completely anonymous.



The survey will be open between February 9 and 23.

YOUR OPINION MATTERS!

English:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShelterIslandPolice

Español:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PoliciadeSI