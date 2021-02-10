Town continues push for vaccines: Sets up Code Red system for registrations

The public meeting room of Town Hall. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

There’s still no word on whether Shelter Island will get vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But town officials say they are continuing to streamline a system for residents to get listed for the inoculations.

Until now, senior citizens have been told to register at the Senior Center. Those on that list will now become part of a list to be maintained on the Police Department’s Code Red listing.

Code Red is a web-based emergency notification service that contacts residents with important information and directions through multiple platforms, including voicemail, texts, email, social media and a mobile alert app.

The aim of listing people into the Code Red system is to relieve pressure on Senior Center staff members and to coordinate the list, Chief Jim Read said. The chief is the Island’s emergency management coordinator.

For more information, call the Police Department at 631-749-0600.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said Shelter Island officials and representatives of other East End towns and villages have a single word on their minds — vaccine. He, Chief Read, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. and Sara Mundy from the Senior Center have all been working to coordinate the effort to bring a vaccine to the Island once it is available.

Nonetheless, the effort to prepare for on-Island inoculations and to make residents aware of any other nearby centers administering the vaccine are continuing.

As soon as town officials become aware of where doses are being administered, they will notify people on the list who are eligible.

They’re asking that if people on the Code Red listing get inoculated elsewhere, they take their names off the list so others can be moved up.

Anyone needing assistance with filling out the form necessary for the vaccine should initially reach out to a family member who may be able to assist. Failing that, Senior Center staff will try to offer assistance, Ms. Mundy said.