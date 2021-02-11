Education

Weather changes schedules at Shelter Island School

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

School Superintendent Brian Doleger, Ed.D.announced this morning:

Due to the current weather and scheduled half-day for parent/teacher conferences, today will be a virtual/distance learning day.  As a reminder, our elementary distance learning schedule is:

Grade             Morning Meeting Time         

Pre-K 3           ………….                              

Pre-K 4           9:00 – 10:00                           

K                     9:00 – 10:00                           

1                      9:00 – 10:00                           

2                      9:00 – 10:00

3                      9:00 – 10:00

4                      9:00 – 10:00

5                      9:00 – 10:00

Since today is a “B” day, the secondary distance learning schedule is as follows:

  • STEM Teachers and “B” day specials teach live classes.
  • Humanities Teachers have office hours/provide asynchronous lessons and offer extra help during class time.
  • Students should log into google meets during the following schedule:

Period 1: 8:00-8:30; Period 2: 8:30 – 9:00; Period 3: 9:00 – 9:30; Period 4: 9:30 – 10:00; Period 5: 10:00 – 10:30; Period 6: 10:30 – 11:00

  • Since it is a scheduled half-day for conferences, the day ends after period 6.
  • Parent-teacher conferences begin virtually at 12:00 noon.
  • All secondary classes follow the above schedule, including 6th and 7th

If you need technological assistance, please email: [email protected]. If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to contact me.

