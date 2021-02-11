Weather changes schedules at Shelter Island School
School Superintendent Brian Doleger, Ed.D.announced this morning:
Due to the current weather and scheduled half-day for parent/teacher conferences, today will be a virtual/distance learning day. As a reminder, our elementary distance learning schedule is:
Grade Morning Meeting Time
Pre-K 3 ………….
Pre-K 4 9:00 – 10:00
K 9:00 – 10:00
1 9:00 – 10:00
2 9:00 – 10:00
3 9:00 – 10:00
4 9:00 – 10:00
5 9:00 – 10:00
Since today is a “B” day, the secondary distance learning schedule is as follows:
- STEM Teachers and “B” day specials teach live classes.
- Humanities Teachers have office hours/provide asynchronous lessons and offer extra help during class time.
- Students should log into google meets during the following schedule:
Period 1: 8:00-8:30; Period 2: 8:30 – 9:00; Period 3: 9:00 – 9:30; Period 4: 9:30 – 10:00; Period 5: 10:00 – 10:30; Period 6: 10:30 – 11:00
- Since it is a scheduled half-day for conferences, the day ends after period 6.
- Parent-teacher conferences begin virtually at 12:00 noon.
- All secondary classes follow the above schedule, including 6th and 7th
If you need technological assistance, please email: [email protected]. If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to contact me.