Where to find your valentine: Treats from the heart

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Could there be a better time for Valentine’s Day to pop up than in the middle of a gray, wintry season in a year that’s been short on human contact?

We could all use a little pampering and affection right about now, and the Island’s got some new and original ways to share the love.

And, on the other hand, if you’re the one expected to send the sweet message, stop stressing and go shopping; time’s a-wasting.

The recently launched Shelter Isle sweatshirt line is offering a Valentine’s Day special. Designer Ana Gambuto has partnered with Arielle Gardner of Little Spoon Florals + Veggies (littlespoonsouthfork.com) to offer a Valentine’s Day gift with Island charm. Priced at $175, the package includes a Shelter Isle Luxe sweatshirt (XS-L sizes) in Pale Pink, a fresh flower arrangement, and a seed packet of red sunflower seeds for the recipient to plant in the spring. (Arielle can tell you how to grow them.)

On Feb. 14, they will provide contact-less delivery, personally delivering the two items together to your door on Shelter Island. To purchase, simply visit shelter-me.com or DM Ana on the @shelterisle Instagram account. Orders must be placed by Feb. 12.

If you love Shelter Island, you can find uniquely appropriate gifts at the Historical Society’s Havens store. Mugs by Stephanie Frances come in Shelter Island scene or heart designs.

The store also features a selection of Gift Sets from NautiGal Soaps, Gift Bags featuring a variety of local vendors’ products and new fragrances from By Way of the Farm Candles. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to shop online. In-Store shopping is by appointment only. Please call Havens Store at 631-749-0025 ext. 5 to schedule in-person shopping.

Shopping at Cornucopia is a Valentine’s Day must. Not only will you find handmade chocolates, crafts and local artworks along with the perfect card, but conversation with owner Mary Lou Eichhorn, accompanied by her great choices of background music, make shopping a pleasant pastime instead of a chore.

Shelter Island Florist (631-749-2264) is another perfect source for beautiful and thoughtful gifts. Becky Smith specializes in elegant orchids, and fresh flowers or plants brighten a winter day while bringing heartwarming wishes.

If the way to the heart is through the stomach, start the day with tempting pastries from STARs Cafe. Oysters ‘R’ in Romance: call or text 631-408-7281 for the PEEKO Oysters Valentine’s Day Special: $12 for 15 oysters and free delivery on Shelter Island.

Plan in advance and order a dinner for two from Marie Eiffel (marieeiffel.com). Across the street from Marie’s market you can find gifts at SIMM’s, which features Marie Eiffel fashions as well as unique gifts by local artists.

Vine Street (631-749-3210) and Isola (631-749-9036) have limited indoor seating as well as takeout, so call for reservations.

Other takeout options include shore specialties from Shelter Island Seafood (631-765-8181) and last but definitely not least, how about a lobster dinner for two from Commander Cody’s (631-749-1851).

Your Valentine will thank you.