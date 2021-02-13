Making their marks: Congratulations to two recent Shelter Island High School grads

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Emily Strauss, a 2018 graduate of Shelter Island High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University.



To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.

Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.

Nicolette Frasco, a 2017 graduate of Shelter Island High School, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

A member of the Class of 2021, Ms. Frasco is majoring in Economics. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Congratulations, Emily and Nicolette!