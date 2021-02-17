Chief Read declares snow emergency: Vehicles must be off roadways by 8 a.m. Thursday

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

With another major snow storm bearing down on the East End, Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read has declared a snow emergency as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has forecast between 4 and 8 inches for the Island, the chief said in communicating on the town website and with local media.

The snow emergency is to remain in effect at least until 8 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with a vehicle on a town road must remove it during a snow emergency or it could be towed so as not to interfere with snow removal and sanding of roadways.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the chief’s statement said. “Hazardous conditions could impact travel throughout the day,” he said.

He advises people to stay home, but said if anyone must travel, they should allow plenty of time and reduce speed. He advised those traveling to keep a flashlight, food, water and a cellphone in the vehicle and in case of emergency, to dial 911 or the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.

Power outages should be reported to PSEG at 1-800-490-0075.

The chief also asked residents not to shovel snow from their properties onto the street since that creates a hazard for neighbors and motorists. If there is a fire hydrant near a home, residents are asked to shovel it out so it’s visible in the event of a fire emergency. He also asked people to check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly and homebound.

Pets should be brought indoors or have shelter.

The town government will be open and available throughout the storm should anyone need assistance.