Weather Service: Winter storm watch for Thursday

Highway Department plows are ready to be deployed.(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Thursday morning through late Thursday night, cautioning residents to be prepared for heavy snow.

The NWS currently estimates between 4 and 8 inches of snow is possible.

Hazardous road conditions could be expected for the morning and evening commutes Thursday, the NWS said.

The winter storm watch covers all of Long Island.

This month has already had its share of snowstorm, starting with a nor’easter that was over the area on Feb. 1, forcing schools to close.

Another snowstorm followed on Super Bowl Sunday.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies with much cooler temperatures than Tuesday. The current high is forecast as 32 degrees.