NWS: ‘Long duration’ storm to bring snow over two days

A winter weather advisory is in effect as a prolonged storm is hitting the area for two days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

About 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected Thursday with accumulations climbing to the 4-to-8 inch range by the end of Friday.

At about 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said crews had been plowing since about 10 a.m., and would take a break later this afternoon as the heavy snow slacks off.

“It got deep quick,” Mr. Sherman said.

The department employees pre-treated the roadways early in the morning before the snow began to fall, and then the plows were out and “we got it down to the black top,” Mr. Sherman said.

Crews will be on the roads later this evening “cleaning up and putting down sand” with a forecast of sleet and ice on its way for tonight, Mr. Sherman said.

The NWS advisory stated that, “This will be a long duration winter weather event.”

A light wintry mix of sleet and/or rain is forecast for the Island during the evening into night. The precipitation is then expected to turn back to light snow for Friday morning before the storm moves out by the evening, according to the NWS.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS cautioned.

The storm has been causing severe damage across the Southern Plains before arriving on the East Coast.

PSEG Long Island said in a statement Wednesday it is “prepared for the heavy snow and sleet expected throughout our service territory tomorrow through Friday.”