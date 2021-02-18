Shelter Island Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY

DIY PAWS WITH CLAWS, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

Feeling wild? Design your own paws to let out your inner animal and show off your claws. Great for imagination and understanding different textures.

AMONG US KEYCHAINS – Take and Make

Pick up: Tuesday, February 23rd – Saturday, February 27th: Design your own Among Us character keychain using air-dry clay and paint to hang on your backpack.

DIY Mini Notebook Pick up: Tuesday, February 23rd – Saturday, February 27th

Create your very own notebook that you can use to create a comic book, write down your own

FAMILY PROGRAMS THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY

HOMEMADE MOCHI: Pick up ingredients between Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Make this traditional Japanese ice cream. Supplies are limited.

KAHOOT QUIZ, on romance movies, link is on library site and social media from Feb. 1 to 27.

ADULT PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 4 p.m.

Virtual Tour of Pollock/Krasner House, guided by Joyce Raimondo, 4 p.m..

Discover how artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner expressed their feelings with paint. Zoom, silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Friday Night Dialogue. Son of the South: A conversation with Bob Zellner and Diane McWhorter, 7 p.m. on Zoom, register on silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

The Blues and Beyond, 2 p.m.

The story of African Americans in the United States is explored with music, videos, narration and illustrations of the evolution of African American music alongside U.S. history. This interactive program is presented by East End Libraries. Zoom, silibrary.org.

Shakespeare in Community: The Comedy of Errors, 12:30 p.m.

When two sets of twins, separated and apparently lost to each other, all end up in the same city, the stage is set for mix-ups, mayhem, and mistaken identity. Register on silibrary.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 22

Mystery Book Club: The Thursday Murder Club, 5 p.m. In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves the Thursday Murder Club.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 to 5 p.m. Email: [email protected] for zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, Feb. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1 to3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, Feb 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Shoreline Access Task Force, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 to 11 am.