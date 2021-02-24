Shelter Island Police Department blotter — Feb. 17-23

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Esteban A. Pachon of East Quogue was driving on North Ferry Road on Feb. 17 when police stopped him for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Officers conducted seven traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and the Heights on February 16. 17. 20 and 21, resulting in two tickets and four warnings.

Accidents

Bernard Miny of Southampton was driving east on Jaspa Road on Feb. 16 when he said his floor mat came out of place, sticking to the accelerator pedal. He tried to slow down for an approaching stop sign but could not stop in time. He ran through the stop sign and hit the passenger-side fender of a trailer attached to a vehicle driven by Juan M. Contreras-Garcia of Shelter Island who was headed south on North Ferry Road. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000.

On Feb. 17, Jean Carlos Blanco of Forest Hills was backing out onto North Ferry Road when he hit the driver’s-side door, mirror and fender of a parked vehicle belonging to J. Kolmogorova-Wesnbrg of Shelter Island. Mr. Blanco left the scene due to a family emergency but arrived at Police Headquarters one hour later to report the accident. Damages to the passenger-side rear of Mr. Blanco’s vehicle and the driver’s side of Ms. Kolmogorova-Wesnbrg’s vehicle totaled more than $1,000.

Myles C. Clark of Shelter Island was making a right turn from North Ferry Road onto West Neck Road on Feb. 18 when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway and caused it to run into a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Starzee of Shelter Island, who was stopped at a stop sign. Damage to the driver’s-side of Mr. Starzee’s vehicle and the front of Mr. Clark’s vehicle exceeded $1,000.

Taylor Tybaert of Shelter Island was headed south on South Ferry Road on Feb. 18 when he lost control of his vehicle due to snowy road conditions. His vehicle left the roadway, knocked down a 40-mph sign and came to rest on the shoulder. A Good Samaritan, Peter Marcelle of Shelter Island, assisted Mr. Tybaert in getting his vehicle off the shoulder and back on the roadway. Damages were under $1,000.

Other reports

Police investigated a complaint regarding the possible violation of an order of protection on Feb. 16.

A caller told police on that date that a person had entered a Center store without a mask — a violation of NYS Executive Order 202. A verbal warning was issued.

Concerns about a late-relative’s estate was investigated on Feb. 16.

Also on the 16th a caller reported a utility pole was on fire in the Center. The Shelter Island Fire Department assisted with traffic, and PSEG responded and extinguished it.

Police followed up on a call about a missing person on the 16th; the individual subsequently returned home.

On the 17th a caller reported that he was told not to enter the passenger cabin on a South Ferry boat. The crew member who advised him to remain outside was following a COVID-19 rule.

A caller reported that a vehicle parked in the Center on the 18th was hindering the Highway Department’s snow removal. Unable to contact the owner, an officer located a relative who said he would pay to have the vehicle towed.

A complainant reported that an ATV was being driven on Smith Street on the 18th. The area was canvassed with negative results. On the 21st, an officer on patrol saw an ATV being operated, also on Smith Street; the driver was stopped and issued a verbal warning.

Police received additional information about a Facebook scam on Feb. 18. Also on that date, a Social Security scam was reported for informational purposes.

On Feb. 18, the Heights Property Owners Corporation reported a vehicle parked all day across from Isola Restaurant during the snow storm. The owner was contacted and the vehicle removed.

A verbal domestic dispute in the Center was reported on the 18th.

The same day, a caller reported getting lost in Mashomack Preserve. A caretaker responded and escorted the caller and a friend to her vehicle.

On the 19th, damage to a pole in the Heights was called in; Verizon was notified.

Police notified Highway Departments in the town, Heights and Dering Harbor of snowy and slippery road conditions on the 19th.

On Feb. 21, a Center caller reported finding footprints in the snow leading to her back patio. She wasn’t sure if the footprints belonged to her landlord. An officer contacted the landlord who said a contractor was measuring the roof to install solar panels.

A dog at large was reported in Shorewood on the 21st. While the animal control officer searched the area, the dog’s owner reported the dog was missing. The dog later returned home on her own.

A complainant told police that a vehicle parked in a restricted area on Goat Hill should be moved. The driver said he thought parking was allowed on the maintenance road and moved it immediately.

On Feb. 22 a Ram Island caller reported a sparking transformer. When an officer arrived, the transformer was no longer sparking and the area had power. PSEG was notified.

In other reports, police opened four vehicles with the keys locked inside and assisted four residents in their homes.

Alarms

A burglary alarm in West Neck on the 16th was activated accidentally. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Feb. 18, probably caused by a furnace malfunction.

Smoke in a Shorewood residence on Feb. 22 brought out the SIFD again. The residents had neglected to open the damper.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb.16, 18 and 22. A fourth person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Feb. 20.